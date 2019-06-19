Premier Technical Services : PTSG provides specialist services for TV Supervet

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) is delivering specialist services for the Fitzpatrick Referrals animal hospital based in Guildford, whose managing director is Noel Fitzpatrick - otherwise known as The Supervet from the Channel 4 TV series.

PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has been contracted to provide testing of the lightning protection system in place at Fitzpatrick Referrals - one of the most state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals in the UK. The contract, which has just begun, is due to run until October this year.

Launched in 2015, Fitzpatrick Referrals is the first facility of its kind in Europe and aims to change the way cancer is treated in companion animals. The cutting-edge building and facilities, combined with the world-class medical and surgical oncologists, is helping to better inform on the treatment of cancer for everyone - humans and animals alike.

PTSG is the UK market leader in the design, installation and testing of lightning protection and earthing systems. Over the last 12 years, the Group's specialist engineers have provided specialist services for a large number of hospitals including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham and North Manchester General Hospital. The Fitzpatrick Referrals animal hospital is a superb new concept in cancer treatment and a proud addition to PTSG's portfolio.