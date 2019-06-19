Log in
Premier Technical Services : PTSG provides specialist services for TV Supervet

06/19/2019

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) is delivering specialist services for the Fitzpatrick Referrals animal hospital based in Guildford, whose managing director is Noel Fitzpatrick - otherwise known as The Supervet from the Channel 4 TV series.

PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has been contracted to provide testing of the lightning protection system in place at Fitzpatrick Referrals - one of the most state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals in the UK. The contract, which has just begun, is due to run until October this year.

Launched in 2015, Fitzpatrick Referrals is the first facility of its kind in Europe and aims to change the way cancer is treated in companion animals. The cutting-edge building and facilities, combined with the world-class medical and surgical oncologists, is helping to better inform on the treatment of cancer for everyone - humans and animals alike.

PTSG is the UK market leader in the design, installation and testing of lightning protection and earthing systems. Over the last 12 years, the Group's specialist engineers have provided specialist services for a large number of hospitals including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham and North Manchester General Hospital. The Fitzpatrick Referrals animal hospital is a superb new concept in cancer treatment and a proud addition to PTSG's portfolio.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:13:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 125 M
EBIT 2019 20,6 M
Net income 2019 9,60 M
Debt 2019 18,8 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
P/E ratio 2020 7,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 96,5 M
Chart PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Technical Services Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-35.97%117
HEXAGON20.81%16 554
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD3.74%9 608
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.21.20%9 051
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED23.07%8 554
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 283
