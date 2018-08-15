Premier Technical Services : PTSG reunites with Unite at Leeds Plaza

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG)'s Fire Solutions division has secured a contract to install sprinkler systems at Unite Students' Leeds Plaza student accommodation.

Unite Students is the UK's leading operator of purpose-built student accommodation. The organisation provides a home to 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 of the UK's largest university cities.

Sprinkler systems are incredibly valuable in shared accommodation like this because they are unbeatably reliable and effective. In most cases, just one sprinkler is capable of extinguishing a fire, as when a fire reaches extremely high temperatures, the sprinkler closest to the fire activates, spraying water directly onto the flames beneath it.

PTSG has worked with Unite for almost a decade, and in 2015 the two organisations were awarded a PFM award for their strong partnership and successful collaboration.