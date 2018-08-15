Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Technical Services Group PLC    PTSG   GB00BV9FPW93

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premier Technical Services : PTSG reunites with Unite at Leeds Plaza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG)'s Fire Solutions division has secured a contract to install sprinkler systems at Unite Students' Leeds Plaza student accommodation.

Unite Students is the UK's leading operator of purpose-built student accommodation. The organisation provides a home to 50,000 students in more than 140 properties across 24 of the UK's largest university cities.

Sprinkler systems are incredibly valuable in shared accommodation like this because they are unbeatably reliable and effective. In most cases, just one sprinkler is capable of extinguishing a fire, as when a fire reaches extremely high temperatures, the sprinkler closest to the fire activates, spraying water directly onto the flames beneath it.

PTSG has worked with Unite for almost a decade, and in 2015 the two organisations were awarded a PFM award for their strong partnership and successful collaboration.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
10:01aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG reunites with Unite at Leeds Plaza
PU
08/13PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG on the cover of this month’s PFM magazin..
PU
08/08PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG helps North Wales stay safe in a storm
PU
08/08PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
08/07PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG Director named as finalist in PFM Awards
PU
08/06PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG hits the right notes in Aberdeen
PU
08/02PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG works on largest prison in England and Wales
PU
08/01PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG lifts off at Heathrow Airport
PU
07/31PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG completes reverse engineering works at Centena..
PU
07/26PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG installs lightning protection at Faraday&rsquo..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 67,6 M
EBIT 2018 14,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 15,1 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Technical Services Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-1.84%262
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.59%9 265
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.58.00%8 611
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED28.60%8 277
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD2.26%7 318
FLEX LTD-24.46%7 315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.