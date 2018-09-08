Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Premier Technical Services : PTSG strengthens partnership with McCarthy & Stone

09/08/2018 | 11:37am CEST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC's (PTSG) Electrical Services division has started work to carry out a series of lightning protection installations on McCarthy & Stone properties across Essex.

The Group's expert teams will install lightning protection systems at new retirement apartments across the county, ensuring that their future residents will be protected from lightning strikes.

Works have already been completed at homes in Loughton, with further work to be carried out in Chelmsford and Colchester in the coming months. Over the last few years the Group has provided protection at hundreds of other sites in McCarthy & Stone's portfolio.

Named as the UK's leading retirement housebuilder, McCarthy & Stone has built more than 51,000 apartments nationwide over the past 40 years. In July 2018, the company won two awards at the ARMA (Association of Residential Managing Agents) national awards.

The installation, testing and maintenance of lightning repair systems is a major part of PTSG's provision within PTSG Electrical Services. With offices throughout the UK, its engineers can be mobilised to attend any site to meet its clients' needs.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 09:36:01 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.