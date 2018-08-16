Premier Technical Services : PTSG supports Building Schools for the Future programme in Hackney

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) will provide a variety of services to 11 new schools in Hackney.

As Hackney's population rises, applications for school places have risen drastically. These 11 new schools, constructed as part of a programme that covers rebuilds, refurbishments and new builds, will create thousands of much-needed places for pupils.

Skilled engineers from across the Group will attend all 11 sites to carry out dry riser and sprinkler inspections, ManSafe lanyards and harnesses, lightning protection and portable appliance testing. Engineers are currently extremely busy with this contract to ensure that as much work is completed as possible before the start of the new school year.

PTSG has built up vast experience in the education sector, working on a variety of assets for education providers throughout the UK. Other notable contracts PTSG deliver include fall arrest remedial works at St Andrews University, high level cleaning at Oxford University and lightning protection for the University of Leeds.