Premier Technical Services : PTSG team gets ‘Pretty Muddy' for Cancer Research UK

07/10/2019 | 03:33am EDT

This year's Pretty Mudder 5K in Wakefield lived up to its name after one of the wettest months in years! A team of four ladies from the head office of Premier Technical Services Group (PLC) - Sam Mattox, Grace Mitchell, Rita Kitchen and Caroline Rushworth - ran, crawled, scrambled and slid their way to the finish line on 15th June.

The Pretty Mudder is part of the Race for Life series of events, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK. The route took participants around a single lap of Thornes Park, which is undulating in parts and includes a mixture of terrain with roads, woodland footpaths and grass. With a few muddy obstacles, participants had a fun but challenging time!

PTSG's team completed the course in a respectable hour and a quarter. More importantly, they were happy to raise money for this great and very personal cause. There are over 350,000 new cases of cancer in the UK every year. Happily, 50% of people now survive cancer for 10 or more years in England and Wales.

PTSG is building a reputation for raising money for charities by taking part in endurance events. So far this year, its staff have completed:

• the Mallorca 312 - a cycling sportive which climbs 16,500ft into the island's mountains;
• the Mallory 100 Plop Enduro - a marathon motorcycle race undertaken on Honda C90s;
• a walk up and down Mount Snowden in a single day; and
• a team of electrical estimators has also signed up for the London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride in September.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 07:32:05 UTC
