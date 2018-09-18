Premier Technical Services : PTSG to deliver lightning protection at New Mill Quarter

Premier Technical Services Group PLC's (PTSG) Electrical Services division has been appointed to carry out work at New Mill Quarter housing estate in London.

Situated in the vibrant suburb of Hackbridge in London, New Mill Quarter offers a variety of contemporary apartments. Due to open in the summer of 2019, the development will create a community of 440 homes.

The Group's engineers will visit the site to install lightning protection systems, ensuring they are all fitted to the current BSEN 62305 standard.

PTSG's lightning protection division has vast experience in providing lightning protection systems to new and existing housing developments, ranging from affordable housing schemes right up to luxury high-rise apartment blocks in the capital.