Premier Technical Services : PTSG to provide lightning protection at North Manchester General Hospital

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has received a one-year order for the test and inspection of the lightning protection system in place at North Manchester General Hospital.

PTSG is the UK's leading provider of lightning protection services. With offices throughout the UK, its highly skilled and experienced engineers can be mobilised to attend any site for the installation, test and inspection of lightning protection and earthing systems. The contract in North Manchester covers the whole of the hospital site throughout 2019.

North Manchester General Hospital, located 3.5 miles north of Manchester city centre, is the largest hospital within the Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust. It becomes the latest in a long line of NHS buildings to be serviced by PTSG, not just with regard to lightning protection systems. Its engineers routinely undertake other electrical services including surge protection, PAT and fixed-wire testing. The Group's other three divisions - Access & Safety, Building Access Specialists and Fire Solutions - also perform specialist services for many buildings in the health sector.

Image by Gene Hunt, flickr.com