Premier Technical Services : PTSG to tee off at The Belfry

Lightning protection engineers from Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) will soon be starting work on the world-renowned Belfry Hotel & Resort.

The prestigious project will see the Group's technicians servicing and upgrading the lightning protection system and installing surge protection to the majority of buildings that are lightning-protected.

The Belfry is a golf resort and hotel in Wishaw, Warwickshire. The Brabazon Course is the main tournament golf course, with the others being the PGA National and The Derby. The headquarters of The Professional Golfers' Association is also located there, along with a four-star hotel, tennis courts and a leisure spa. The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions and has staged numerous European Tour events.

PTSG is the UK market leader in the design, installation and testing of lightning protection and earthing equipment. With offices throughout the UK and decades of industry experience, the Group's technicians are relied upon by clients in a multitude of sectors to keep their buildings safe and protected. PTSG is a long-time member of the Association of Technical Lightning & Access Specialists (ATLAS).