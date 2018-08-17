Premier Technical Services : PTSG wins Innovation & Excellence Service award

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been named as a winner in the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2018 thanks to the outstanding service it provides to its customers.

The awards recognise winners for their innovative ideas, global involvement, products, services and much more. They are sponsored by The International Business Innovation Association (InBIA), a global non-profit member network that serves a diverse group of more than 2,200 entrepreneurship centres. InBIA helps guide, mentor and develop sustainable entrepreneurial programmes in every industry and demographic around the globe.

The Group was awarded the prize for Service Excellence, recognising its excellent customer service and strong client relationships. One highly commended aspect of PTSG's service was the benefit of offering a variety of specialist services under one roof. This approach saves PTSG's clients time and money by allowing them to rely on one trusted supplier for access and safety, electrical services, specialist building access and fire solutions.