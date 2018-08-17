Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Technical Services Group PLC    PTSG   GB00BV9FPW93

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC (PTSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premier Technical Services : PTSG wins Innovation & Excellence Service award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been named as a winner in the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2018 thanks to the outstanding service it provides to its customers.

The awards recognise winners for their innovative ideas, global involvement, products, services and much more. They are sponsored by The International Business Innovation Association (InBIA), a global non-profit member network that serves a diverse group of more than 2,200 entrepreneurship centres. InBIA helps guide, mentor and develop sustainable entrepreneurial programmes in every industry and demographic around the globe.

The Group was awarded the prize for Service Excellence, recognising its excellent customer service and strong client relationships. One highly commended aspect of PTSG's service was the benefit of offering a variety of specialist services under one roof. This approach saves PTSG's clients time and money by allowing them to rely on one trusted supplier for access and safety, electrical services, specialist building access and fire solutions.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 07:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
09:46aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG wins Innovation & Excellence Service award
PU
08/16PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG supports Building Schools for the Future progr..
PU
08/15PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG reunites with Unite at Leeds Plaza
PU
08/13PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG on the cover of this month’s PFM magazin..
PU
08/08PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG helps North Wales stay safe in a storm
PU
08/08PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
08/07PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG Director named as finalist in PFM Awards
PU
08/06PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG hits the right notes in Aberdeen
PU
08/02PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG works on largest prison in England and Wales
PU
08/01PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG lifts off at Heathrow Airport
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 67,6 M
EBIT 2018 14,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 15,1 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Technical Services Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-1.84%262
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.50%9 199
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.55.96%8 757
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED28.53%8 331
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD0.72%7 346
FLEX LTD-25.85%7 240
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.