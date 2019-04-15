Log in
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

Premier Technical Services : PTSG wins two electrical services contracts in the north east

04/15/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has been awarded two substantial electrical services contracts with different companies in the north east of England.

The intu Metrocentre, located in Dunstan, Gateshead, is the UK's second largest shopping centre, with more than 370 shops occupying 200,000m² of retail floor space. Engineers from PTSG's Electrical Services division have one a one-year contract, expected to be repeated for a further four years, to carry out fixed wire inspection and testing.

The same services will be carried out on a very different site in Barnard Castle, for GlaxoSmithKline. The pharmaceuticals giant has contracted PTSG for one year, again with the expectation to repeat its electrical testing for a further four years at its Teesside factory, which employs 1,100 people.

Electrical testing, ensuring compliance with the latest regulations, comprises a significant amount of PTSG's specialist work. Its recent acquisition of Guardian Electrical Compliance has greatly enhanced the Group's strong presence in the electrical safety services market.

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
