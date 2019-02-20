Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier Technical Services Group PLC    PTSG   GB00BV9FPW93

PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC

(PTSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Premier Technical Services : Salford City Council puts its trust in PTSG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:20am EST

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has won a three-year contract to test and inspect lightning protection systems for Urban Vision Partnership Ltd.

Urban Vision Partnership Ltd. is a joint venture between Salford City Council, Capita and Galliford Try. Its aim is to manage, protect, maintain and enhance development within the city through property and regeneration, highways and infrastructure and planning and building control.

PTSG's contract covers 53 sites in total within the Corporate and Educational Properties portfolio. It will see the Group's highly skilled engineers carry out testing and inspection of systems already in place at a variety of buildings.

PTSG is the UK's market leader in the installation, testing and inspection of lightning protection and earthing systems. PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has 13 office locations spread throughout the UK, so its engineers can be mobilised quickly and effectively to attend sites to undertake a variety of electrical services in addition to lightning and earthing protection, including surge protection, PAT and fixed wire testing.

Disclaimer

PTSG - Premier Technical Services Group plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 13:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
08:20aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Salford City Council puts its trust in PTSG
PU
08:20aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG to provide lightning protection at North Manch..
PU
02/19PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimating Coordinator (Nottingham)
PU
02/19PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : The importance of safety when working at height
PU
02/15PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations (West..
PU
02/15PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : Estimator, Lightning Protection Installations
PU
02/14PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG appoints two new senior leaders
PU
02/13PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG features in February's PFM magazine
PU
02/12PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG receives International Safety Award with disti..
PU
02/11PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : London Fire Brigade's sprinklers concern
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 70,0 M
EBIT 2018 14,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 15,5 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 38,68
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Premier Technical Services Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  GBP
Spread / Average Target 118%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul William Teasdale Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Foley Chairman
Mark Ian Watford Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Miles Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Peter Teasdale Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES GROUP PLC-17.63%184
HEXAGON16.76%17 856
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.25.45%10 737
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED14.15%8 495
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC9.88%8 118
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD19.16%6 877
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.