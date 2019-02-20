Premier Technical Services : Salford City Council puts its trust in PTSG

Premier Technical Services Group PLC (PTSG) has won a three-year contract to test and inspect lightning protection systems for Urban Vision Partnership Ltd.

Urban Vision Partnership Ltd. is a joint venture between Salford City Council, Capita and Galliford Try. Its aim is to manage, protect, maintain and enhance development within the city through property and regeneration, highways and infrastructure and planning and building control.

PTSG's contract covers 53 sites in total within the Corporate and Educational Properties portfolio. It will see the Group's highly skilled engineers carry out testing and inspection of systems already in place at a variety of buildings.

PTSG is the UK's market leader in the installation, testing and inspection of lightning protection and earthing systems. PTSG Electrical Services Ltd. has 13 office locations spread throughout the UK, so its engineers can be mobilised quickly and effectively to attend sites to undertake a variety of electrical services in addition to lightning and earthing protection, including surge protection, PAT and fixed wire testing.