PREOS Real Estate AG: PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and increases consolidated net income from EUR 3.1 million to around EUR 64 million according to preliminary figures

11.03.2020 / 13:14

PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and increases consolidated net income from EUR 3.1 million to around EUR 64 million according to preliminary figures

Leipzig, 11 March 2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has expanded its real estate portfolio by around EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and, according to preliminary, yet unaudited figures, has generated a consolidated net profit according to IFRS of around EUR 64 million after EUR 3.1 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million, compared to EUR 5.7 million in the previous year. This increase is the result of the strong expansion of the real estate portfolio as expected, which also led to a significant increase in total assets to around EUR 875 million from EUR 98.8 million at the end of 2018.

The properties acquired in the past fiscal year include the Karstadt headquarters in Essen with a lettable area of around 100,000 square meters, the Access Tower in Frankfurt/Main, which is around 21,000 square meters in size, and the Sky headquarters near Munich with over 30,000 square meters in size.

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS Real Estate AG: "We are very pleased that, with the support of publity AG, we have been able to further expand our real estate portfolio so quickly and thus achieve a considerable increase in profits. The portfolio is to continue to grow significantly in the future, with the investment focus remaining on German metropolitan areas such as Frankfurt and Munich.