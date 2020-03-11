Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PREOS Real Estate AG    PAG   DE000A2LQ850

PREOS REAL ESTATE AG

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREOS Real Estate AG: PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and increases consolidated net income from EUR 3.1 million to around EUR 64 million according to preliminary figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate
PREOS Real Estate AG: PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and increases consolidated net income from EUR 3.1 million to around EUR 64 million according to preliminary figures

11.03.2020 / 13:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and increases consolidated net income from EUR 3.1 million to around EUR 64 million according to preliminary figures

Leipzig, 11 March 2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has expanded its real estate portfolio by around EUR 1 billion in 2019 as planned and, according to preliminary, yet unaudited figures, has generated a consolidated net profit according to IFRS of around EUR 64 million after EUR 3.1 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million, compared to EUR 5.7 million in the previous year. This increase is the result of the strong expansion of the real estate portfolio as expected, which also led to a significant increase in total assets to around EUR 875 million from EUR 98.8 million at the end of 2018.

The properties acquired in the past fiscal year include the Karstadt headquarters in Essen with a lettable area of around 100,000 square meters, the Access Tower in Frankfurt/Main, which is around 21,000 square meters in size, and the Sky headquarters near Munich with over 30,000 square meters in size.

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS Real Estate AG: "We are very pleased that, with the support of publity AG, we have been able to further expand our real estate portfolio so quickly and thus achieve a considerable increase in profits. The portfolio is to continue to grow significantly in the future, with the investment focus remaining on German metropolitan areas such as Frankfurt and Munich.

About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficiently structured management holding company. The acquisition focus is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value added is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if adequate sales opportunities arise. The corporate strategy intends to significantly expand the property portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the open market segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.

Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-52
E-Mail: preos@edicto.de

 


11.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 994683

 
End of News DGAP News Service

994683  11.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
08:20aPREOS REAL ESTATE AG : PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2..
EQ
02/11PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Financing with Helaba of EUR 200 million for portfolio ex..
EQ
02/04PREOS REAL ESTATE : plans to purchase properties worth up to EUR 2 billion in 20..
EQ
01/14PREOS REAL ESTATE : further expands portfolio with acquisition of Westend Carree..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : 7.50% convertible bond with placed volume of already EUR ..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Deutscher Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS subscribes EUR 5 mil..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Launch of subscription for 7.5% convertible bond to finan..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE : decides to issue a convertible bond with a volume of up to E..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE : with profitable growth in the first half of 2019
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14,1 M
EBIT 2019 98,5 M
Net income 2019 62,5 M
Debt 2019 336 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 83,3x
EV / Sales2020 26,2x
Capitalization 838 M
Chart PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
PREOS Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,45  €
Last Close Price 11,70  €
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREOS REAL ESTATE AG33.71%950
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.46%40 348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.77%36 305
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.34%32 485
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.74%28 135
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.30%28 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group