Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PREOS Real Estate AG    PAG   DE000A2LQ850

PREOS REAL ESTATE AG

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREOS Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PREOS Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority

26.05.2020 / 11:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority
 

Leipzig, 26 May 2020 - The shareholders of PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) approved all topics on the agenda at yesterday's virtual Shareholders' Meeting with 99.99 percent of the votes. Among other things, it was decided to create new Authorised Capital and new Conditional Capital of up to approximately EUR 35.8 million each. A new authorisation was also granted to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board member Christian Jäger, who was appointed by court order as of 1 March 2020, was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The online Shareholders' Meeting was attended by shareholders holding a total of around 94 percent of the share capital of PREOS. Details on the Shareholders' Meeting and voting results are available in the Investor Relations section of the PREOS website www.preos.de.
 

About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.
 

Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505- 52
Mail: preos@edicto.de


26.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PREOS Real Estate AG
Landsteinerstraße 6
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: 0341 261787790
E-mail: info@preos.de
Internet: www.preos.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ850
WKN: A2LQ85
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1055299

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1055299  26.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055299&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
05:45aPREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions w..
EQ
05/13PREOS REAL ESTATE : multiplies consolidated net income 2019 eightfold to around ..
EQ
05/07PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Continued full occupancy in Essen property - University H..
EQ
04/28PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Shareholders' Meeting 2020 is postponed and will be held ..
EQ
04/23PREOS REAL ESTATE : further expands portfolio and announces closing of the Centu..
EQ
03/11PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : PREOS expands real estate portfolio by EUR 1 billion in 2..
EQ
02/11PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : Financing with Helaba of EUR 200 million for portfolio ex..
EQ
02/04PREOS REAL ESTATE : plans to purchase properties worth up to EUR 2 billion in 20..
EQ
01/14PREOS REAL ESTATE : further expands portfolio with acquisition of Westend Carree..
EQ
2019PREOS REAL ESTATE AG : 7.50% convertible bond with placed volume of already EUR ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14,1 M
EBIT 2019 98,5 M
Net income 2019 62,5 M
Debt 2019 336 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2019 93,0x
EV / Sales2020 26,9x
Capitalization 975 M
Chart PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
PREOS Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREOS REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 €
Last Close Price 13,60 €
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREOS REAL ESTATE AG55.43%1 062
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-25.31%33 905
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-20.59%33 408
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-24.48%26 433
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.58%25 889
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-25.48%25 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group