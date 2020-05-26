DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PREOS Real Estate AG: Shareholders' Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with a large majority



26.05.2020 / 11:39

Leipzig, 26 May 2020 - The shareholders of PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) approved all topics on the agenda at yesterday's virtual Shareholders' Meeting with 99.99 percent of the votes. Among other things, it was decided to create new Authorised Capital and new Conditional Capital of up to approximately EUR 35.8 million each. A new authorisation was also granted to issue convertible bonds and/or bonds with warrants, profit participation rights and/or participating bonds.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board member Christian Jäger, who was appointed by court order as of 1 March 2020, was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Shareholders' Meeting.

The online Shareholders' Meeting was attended by shareholders holding a total of around 94 percent of the share capital of PREOS. Details on the Shareholders' Meeting and voting results are available in the Investor Relations section of the PREOS website www.preos.de.



About PREOS Real Estate AG



PREOS Real Estate AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.

