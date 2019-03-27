Prescient Therapeutics : Amended Appendix 3B - Rights Issue 0 03/27/2019 | 01:35am EDT Send by mail :

Melbourne, Australia (27 March 2019): Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ACN 006 569 106) (ASX: PTX), a clinical stage oncology company, provides the attached amended Appendix 3B in relation to the Non- renounceable Rights Issue to existing shareholders which was announced on 25 March 2019. The pro-ratanon-renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue) of ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) is being offered on a one-for-five basis at an issue price of $0.05 per Share (Offer Price), and one attaching new option (New Option) for every two New Shares subscribed for under the Rights Issue with an exercise price of $0.0625 per New Option and exercisable on 31 March 2023. Indicative Key Dates The indicative timetable for the Rights Issue is noted below: Event Date Prospectus date 25 March 2019 Announcement of the Equity Raising 25 March 2019 Company to send notice to Eligible Shareholders containing information required 26 March 2019 by Appendix 3B Dispatch and announcement of notice of extraordinary general meeting 27 March 2019 Ex date 28 March 2019 Record Date for Rights Issue (7.00pm, Sydney time) 29 March 2019 Issue date for first tranche placement (Appendix 3B and 708A cleansing notice) 1 April 2019 Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form despatched 3 April 2019 Offer opens 3 April 2019 Offer closes (5.00pm, Sydney time) 23 April 2019 New Shares quoted on deferred settlement basis 24 April 2019 Extraordinary general meeting to approve the issuance of shares and options 26 April 2019 under the Placement Announcement of results of Rights Issue and under-subscriptions 26 April 2019 Allotment of New Shares issued under the Rights Issue 30 April 2019 Normal trading commences and Dispatch of Holding Statements 1 May 2019 Issue date for second tranche placement plus options (Appendix 3B and 708A 3 May 2019 cleansing notice) This timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws to vary the dates of the Equity Raising, without prior notice. The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the whole or part of the Equity Raising at any time prior to the issue date. In that event, application monies will be refunded in full without interest. Full details of the terms and conditions of the Right Issue are contained in the Prospectus lodged with ASX and which will be despatched to Eligible Shareholders in accordance with the timetable set out above. For further information Should you have any queries in relation to the Equity Raising, please do not hesitate to contact the share registry on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday during the offer period. Important information This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. This announcement contains certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'may,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'scheduled' or 'continue' or the negative version of them or comparable terminology. Any forecasts or other forward looking statements contained in this announcement are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. Prescient does not give any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. About Prescient Therapeutics Limited (Prescient) Prescient Therapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company developing targeted therapies that address specific mutations that drive cancer and contribute to resistance. Prescient's lead drug candidate PTX-200 is a novel PH domain inhibitor that inhibits an important tumor survival pathway known as Akt, which plays a key role in the development of many cancers, including breast and ovarian cancer, as well as leukemia. Unlike other drug candidates that target Akt inhibition which are non-specific kinase inhibitors that have toxicity problems, PTX-200 has a novel mechanism of action that specifically inhibits Akt whilst being comparatively safer. This highly promising compound is now the focus of three current clinical trials: •Phase 2 study examining PTX-200 in breast cancer patients at the prestigious Montefiore Cancer Center in New York and Florida's H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (Moffitt). PTX-200 showed encouraging efficacy signals in the Phase 1b study, with twice the expected response rate. •Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating PTX-200 as a new therapy for relapsed and refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, being conducted the Moffitt; Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut (Yale) and Kansas University Medical Center (KUMC) under the leadership of Professor Jeffrey Lancet, MD. •Phase 1b/2 trial of PTX-200 in combination with current standard of care is also underway in patients with recurrent or persistent platinum resistant ovarian cancer at the Moffitt. Prescient's second novel drug candidate, PTX-100, is a first in class compound with the ability to block an important cancer growth enzyme known as geranylgeranyl transferase-1(GGT-1). It inhibits the activation of Rho, Rac and Ral circuits in cancer cells, which act as key oncogenic pathways, leading to apoptosis (death) of cancer cells. PTX-100 was well tolerated and achieved stable disease in a Phase 1 trial in advanced solid tumors and will be the focus of studies in Ras and RhoA mutant malignancies. Disclaimer and Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements made in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the current expectations of Prescient Therapeutics Limited ("Prescient" or the "Company"), their estimates, assumptions, and projections about the industry in which Prescient operates. Material referred to in this document that use the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'expect', 'plan', 'believe', 'guidance', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and should be considered an at-risk statement. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of Prescient or which are difficult to predict, which could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Prescient to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by these statements. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could change the results described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition, general economic factors, the impact of pharmaceutical industry development and health care legislation in the United States and internationally, and challenges inherent in new product development. Investors should be aware that there are no assurances that results will not differ from those projected and Prescient cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of Prescient only as of the date of this announcement. Prescient is not under a duty to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority. Certain statements contained in this document, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Prescient to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: the risk that our clinical trials will be delayed and not completed on a timely basis; the risk that the results from the clinical trials are not as favorable as we anticipate; the risk that our clinical trials will be more costly than anticipated; and the risk that applicable regulatory authorities may ask for additional data, information or studies to be completed or provided prior to their approval of our products. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments except as required by law. This document may not contain all the details and information necessary for you to make a decision or evaluation. Neither this document nor any of its contents may be used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of the Company. Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12 Name of entity Prescient Therapeutics Limited ABN 56 006 569 106 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 2 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued (a)Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (b)Options Prescient will issue up to 42,376,612 fully paid ordinary shares under a pro-ratanon-renounceable rights issue on a basis of 1 New Share for every 5 Existing Shares held and 1 New Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for being up to 21,188,306 Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31 March 2023 as announced to ASX on 25 March 2019 (Rights Issue). The final number of New Shares issued in accordance with the Rights Issue will be subject to the determination of the Company and holding reconciliation and rounding. 3Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) (a)Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (b)Options, exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents), expiring on 31 March 2023. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/08/2012 Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state: •the date from which they do •the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment •the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment (a)Yes (b)No - Upon exercise of options, securities will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares 5 6 6a 6b 6c 6d 6e Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) (a)$0.05 (5 cents) per share. (b)Nil. Proceeds will be used to progress the Company's clinical programs, including additional drug manufacture and clinical trial management, payment for costs of the offer and for working capital purposes. Yes 20 November 2018 N/A N/A N/A 6f Number of securities issued under an 42,376,612 fully paid ordinary shares under a pro-rata exception in rule 7.2non-renounceable rights issue on a basis of 1 New Share for every 5 existing Shares held and 1 New Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for being 21,188,306 options + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 01/08/2012 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

