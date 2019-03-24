Prescient Therapeutics : Appendix 3B - Rights Issue

2 Number of +securities issued or to Prescient will issue up to 42,376,612 fully paid be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

ordinary shares under a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue on a 1 New Shares for every 5 Existing Shares and one New Option for every New Share issued being up to 21,188,306 Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31 March 2023 on a basis of 1 New Options for every New Share subscribed for as announced to ASX on 25 March 2019 (Rights Issue). The final number of New Shares issued in accordance with the Rights Issue will be subject to the determination of the Company and holding reconciliation and rounding.