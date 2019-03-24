Log in
07:45pPRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Letter to Optionholders
PU
07:45pPRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Capital Raising Presentation - March 2019
PU
07:45pPRESCIENT THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 3B - Rights Issue
PU
Prescient Therapeutics : Appendix 3B - Rights Issue

03/24/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

Prescient Therapeutics Limited

ABN 56 006 569 106

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be (a) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares issued

    (b) Options

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to Prescient will issue up to 42,376,612 fully paid be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    ordinary shares under a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue on a 1 New Shares for every 5 Existing Shares and one New Option for every New Share issued being up to 21,188,306 Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31 March 2023 on a basis of 1 New Options for every New Share subscribed for as announced to ASX on 25 March 2019 (Rights Issue). The final number of New Shares issued in accordance with the Rights Issue will be subject to the determination of the Company and holding reconciliation and rounding.

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (a) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (b) Options, exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents),

(eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

expiring on 31 March 2023.

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all (a) Yes

    respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • (b) No - Upon exercise of options, securities will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares

    • (a) $0.05 (5 cents) per share.

    • (b) Nil.

    Proceeds will be used to progress the Company's clinical programs, including additional drug manufacture and clinical trial management, payment for costs of the offer and for working capital purposes.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that hasYes obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution 20 November 2018 under rule 7.1A was passed

  • 6c Number of +securities issued withoutN/A security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

N/A

  • 6f Number of securities issued under an 42,376,612 fully paid ordinary shares under a pro-rata non- exception in rule 7.2

    renounceable rights issue on a 1 New Share for every 5 existing Shares and 1 New Option for every New Share being 21,188,306 options

  • 6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was N/A issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

  • 6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for N/A non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue Refer to Annexure 1 capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  • 7 Dates of entering +securities into Anticipated to be 3 May 2019 uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificate

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

Assuming that the Maximum number of shares offered under the Rights Issue is issued 254,259,674 shares on issue after completion of the Rights Issue

Maximum number of Options offered under the Rights Issue is issued, there will be 21,188,306 options on issue after completion of the Rights Issue

Ordinary fully paid shares

Options exercisable at $0.0625 cents on 31 March 2023.

200,000

864,000

Unlisted Options exercisable @ $0.056 each, expiring on 20 October 2020

Unlisted Options exercisable @ $0.1194 each, expiring on 21 December 2019

1,600,000

1,000,000

1,400,000

2,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable @

$0.1211 each, expiring on 20

April 2021

Unlisted Options exercisable @

$0.1155 each, expiring on 16

May 2021

Unlisted Options exercisable @

$0.1367 each, expiring on 10

May 2022

Unlisted Options exercisable @

$0.1021 each, expiring on 18

December 2022

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, N/A distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

    Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security holder approval required?

    No, shareholder approval is not required for the Rights Issue

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non- Non-renounceable renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be 1 New Share for every 5 existing Shares and 1 New offered

    Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for under the Rights Issue.

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer Fully Paid Ordinary Shares relates

    Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31

    March 2023.

  • 15 +Record date to determine entitlements

  • 7.00PM (Melbourne time) 3 April 2019

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or No subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in Any fractional entitlement to a new share will be rounded up relation to fractions

to the nearest whole new share.

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity All countries other than Australia and New Zealand has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements

    are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or 5.00pm (Melbourne time) 23 April 2019 renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    Bell Potter Securities Limited

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or The Underwriter will receive a fee of 7% of all proceeds from commission

    the Rights Issue.

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    Bell Potter Securities Limited.

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker N/A to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to N/A brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on +security N/A holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and 25 March 2019 prospectus or Product Disclosure

    Statement will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the 26 March 2019 terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if N/A applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)N/A

  • 30 How do +security holders sell their N/A entitlements in full through a broker?

Disclaimer

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 23:44:07 UTC
