Prescient Therapeutics : Appendix 3B - Rights Issue

Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to be(a) Fully Paid Ordinary Sharesissued
(b) Options
2 Number of+securities issued or toPrescient will issue up to 42,376,612 fully paidbe issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
ordinary shares under a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue on a 1 New Shares for every 5 Existing Shares and one New Option for every New Share issued being up to 21,188,306 Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31 March 2023 on a basis of 1 New Options for every New Share subscribed for as announced to ASX on 25 March 2019 (Rights Issue). The final number of New Shares issued in accordance with the Rights Issue will be subject to the determination of the Company andholding reconciliation and rounding.
3 Principal terms of the+securities(a) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (b) Options, exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents),
(eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
expiring on 31 March 2023.
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all(a) Yes
respects from the date of allotment with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
(b) No - Upon exercise of options, securities will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares
(a) $0.05 (5 cents) per share.
(b) Nil.
Proceeds will be used to progress the Company's clinical programs, including additional drug manufacture and clinical trial management, payment for costs of the offer and for working capital purposes.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that hasYesobtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6hin relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution20 November 2018under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of+securities issued withoutN/Asecurity holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of securities issued under an42,376,612 fully paid ordinary shares under a pro-rata non-exception in rule 7.2
renounceable rights issue on a 1 New Share for every 5 existing Sharesand 1 New Option for every NewShare being 21,188,306 options
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, wasN/Aissue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A forN/Anon-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issueRefer to Annexure 1capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7 Dates of entering+securities intoAnticipated to be 3 May 2019uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificate
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
Assuming that the Maximum number of shares offered under the Rights Issue is issued 254,259,674 shares on issue after completion of the Rights Issue
Maximum number of Options offered under the Rights Issue is issued, there will be 21,188,306 options on issue after completion of the Rights Issue
Ordinary fully paid shares
Options exercisable at $0.0625 cents on 31 March 2023.
200,000
864,000
Unlisted Options exercisable @ $0.056 each, expiring on 20 October 2020
Unlisted Options exercisable @ $0.1194 each, expiring on 21 December 2019
1,600,000
1,000,000
1,400,000
2,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable @
$0.1211 each, expiring on 20
April 2021
Unlisted Options exercisable @
$0.1155 each, expiring on 16
May 2021
Unlisted Options exercisable @
$0.1367 each, expiring on 10
May 2022
Unlisted Options exercisable @
$0.1021 each, expiring on 18
December 2022
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,N/Adistribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval required?
No, shareholder approval is not required for the Rights Issue
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-Non-renounceablerenounceable?
13 Ratio in which the+securities will be1 New Share for every 5 existing Sharesand 1 Newoffered
Option for every 2 New Shares subscribed for under theRights Issue.
14+Class of+securities to which the offerFully Paid Ordinary Sharesrelates
Options exercisable at $0.0625 (6.25 cents) on or before 31
March 2023.
15+Record date to determine entitlements
7.00PM (Melbourne time) 3 April 2019
16 Will holdings on different registers (orNosubregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements inAny fractional entitlement to a new share will be rounded uprelation to fractions
to the nearest whole new share.
18 Names of countries in which the entityAll countries other than Australia and New Zealandhas+security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements
are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or5.00pm (Melbourne time) 23 April 2019renunciations
20 Names of any underwriters
Bell Potter Securities Limited
21 Amount of any underwriting fee orThe Underwriter will receive a fee of 7% of all proceeds fromcommission
the Rights Issue.
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
Bell Potter Securities Limited.
23 Fee or commission payable to the brokerN/Ato the issue
24 Amount of any handling fee payable toN/Abrokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of+security holders
25 If the issue is contingent on+securityN/Aholders' approval, the date of the meeting
26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and25 March 2019prospectus or Product Disclosure
Statement will be sent to persons entitled
27 If the entity has issued options, and the26 March 2019terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
28 Date rights trading will begin (ifN/Aapplicable)
29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)N/A
30 How do+security holders sell theirN/Aentitlementsin fullthrough a broker?
