Prescient Therapeutics : Investor Presentation - February 2019

DISCLAIMER AND SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements made in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the current expectations of Prescient Therapeutics Limited ("Prescient" or the "Company"), their estimates, assumptions, and projections about the industry in which Prescient operates. Material referred to in this document that use the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'expect', 'plan', 'believe', 'guidance', and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and should be considered an at-risk statement. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of Prescient or which are difficult to predict, which could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Prescient to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by these statements. These statements are based on our management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could change the results described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition, general economic factors, the impact of pharmaceutical industry development and health care legislation in the United States and internationally, and challenges inherent in new product development. Investors should be aware that there are no assurances that results will not differ from those projected and Prescient cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of Prescient only as of the date of this presentation. Prescient is not under a duty to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Certain statements contained in this document, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Prescient to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: the risk that our clinical trials will be delayed and not completed on a timely basis; the risk that the results from the clinical trials are not as favorable as we anticipate; the risk that our clinical trials will be more costly than anticipated; and the risk that applicable regulatory authorities may ask for additional data, information or studies to be completed or provided prior to their approval of our products. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect

future events or developments except as required by law.

This document may not contain all the details and information necessary for you to make a decision or evaluation. Neither this document nor any of its contents may be used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of the Company.

Cells divideover and overSometimesmistakes are made

MUTATIONS

• Deep clinical pipeline with 4 data readouts expected in the next 18 monthsPTX-200

PTX-200

PTX-200

Novel formulations

PTX-100

PTX-100

CURRENT ESTIMATE; SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH CLINICAL TRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Confirmed safety, focus now on RhoA/Ras