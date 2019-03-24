Prescient Therapeutics : Letter to Optionholders

25 March 2019

Dear Option Holder

Prescient Entitlement Offer - notice to option holders

On 25 March 2019, Prescient Therapeutics Limited (ASX code: PTX) (Prescient) announced a $9.1 million equity raising through a placement to institutional investors at $0.05 per share (and 1 new option for every 2 new shares issued with an exercise price of $0.0625 per new option exercisable on or before 31 March 2023) to raise approximately $7 million (Placement), and a 1 for 5 fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in Prescient (New Shares) (and 1 new option for every 2 New Shares issued) to raise approximately $2.1 million (Entitlement Offer).

In addition to providing additional working capital to meet operational needs, the proceeds of the Entitlement Offer and Placement (together, the Equity Raising) will be used to progress its clinical programs, including additional drug manufacture and clinical trial management.

The Entitlement Offer entitles eligible shareholders to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 5 existing ordinary shares in Prescient (New Shares) (and 1 new option for every 2 New Shares issued) held at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 29 March 2019 (Record Date) at an offer price of $0.05 per new share (Entitlement).

Your options do not entitle you to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

The purpose of this letter is to give you notice before the Record Date that you may exercise your options if you wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer. Accordingly, if you wish for some or all of the shares underlying your options to be counted as part of your Entitlement under the Entitlement Offer, you will need to exercise that portion of your vested and exercisable options for which you wish to participate and pay the current exercise price for them so that those shares are issued to you before the Record Date. Please contact our share registry if you wish to exercise your options.

The share registry contact details are:

By hand delivery (not to be used if mailing)

Prescient Therapeutics Limited

C/- Automic Registry Service Limited Level 5

126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000

By post

Prescient Therapeutics Limited

C/- Automic Registry Service Limited GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2001

If you choose to participate in the Entitlement Offer by exercising some or all of your options before the Record Date, you will be sent a prospectus and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form containing important information about the Entitlement Offer. A copy of the prospectus will also be made available on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au and Prescient's website at www.ptxtherapeutics.com.

If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer (in respect of your options) you do not need to take any action.

In that case, you should be aware that your existing options confer no right to a change in exercise price, nor a change to the number of underlying shares over which they can be exercised, as a result of the

Entitlement Offer.

Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your options, you should consider the terms of the Entitlement Offer carefully and consult with your professional adviser if necessary.

Should you have any queries about this matter, please do not hesitate to contact 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia) at any time from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm (AEDT) Monday to

Friday.

Yours sincerely

Steven Engle

Chairman

Prescient Therapeutics Limited