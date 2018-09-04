Prescient Therapeutics : PTX to present at Rodman & Renshaw Investment Conference

ASX Release

Prescient to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw

20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Melbourne, Australia (4 September 2018): Clinical-stage oncology company Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: PTX; Prescient) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York on September 5, 2018 at 3:25pm US ET.

Steven Yatomi-Clarke, CEO and Managing Director, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference Date: September 5, 2018 Time: 3:25pm (Eastern Time) Location: Fontainebleau Room (2nd floor); St. Regis New York Hotel ENDS

About Prescient Therapeutics Limited (Prescient)

Prescient Therapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company developing targeted therapies that address specific mutations that drive cancer and contribute to resistance.

Prescient's lead drug candidate PTX-200 inhibits an important tumor survival pathway known as Akt, which plays a key role in the development of many cancers, including breast and ovarian cancer, as well as leukemia. Unlike other drug candidates that target Akt inhibition which are non-specific kinase inhibitors that have toxicity problems, PTX-200 has a novel mechanism of action that specifically inhibits Akt whilst being comparatively safer. This highly promising compound is now the focus of three current clinical trials:

• Phase 2 study examining PTX-200 in breast cancer patients at the prestigious Montefiore Cancer Center in New York and Florida's H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (Moffitt). PTX-200 showed encouraging efficacy signals in the Phase 1b study, with twice the expected response rate in subjects with locally advanced cancer.

• Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating PTX-200 as a new therapy for relapsed and refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, being conducted the Moffitt; Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut (Yale) and Kansas University Medical Center (KUMC) under the leadership of Professor Jeffrey Lancet, MD.

• Phase 1b/2 trial of PTX-200 in combination with current standard of care is also underway in patients with recurrent or persistent platinum resistant ovarian cancer at the Moffitt.

Prescient's second novel drug candidate, PTX-100, is a first in class compound with the ability to block an important cancer growth enzyme known as geranylgeranyl transferase-1 (GGT-1). It inhibits the activation of Rho, Rac and Ral circuits in cancer cells, which act as key oncogenic pathways, leading to apoptosis (death) of cancer cells. PTX-100 was well tolerated and achieved stable disease in a Phase 1 trial in advanced solid tumors and will be the focus of studies in Ras and RhoA mutant malignancies.

