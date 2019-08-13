Log in
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

(PPC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/13 09:11:59 am
5.8999 GBp   -7.81%
President Energy : Company Update

08/13/2019 | 09:12am EDT
RNS Number : 8943I
President Energy PLC
13 August 2019

13 August 2019

PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

('President', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Company Update

President Energy (AIM: PPC), the upstream oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets focused primarily in Argentina, provides a brief Company Update.

President notes the results of the recent Primary Election Results in Argentina and the subsequent fall in the value of the Argentinian peso.

President emphasises that it is a dollar based business and that trading continues as normal. Accordingly, the Company does not envisage any material adverse impact on its business or prospects from the fall in the value of the peso nor does it see any actual or contingent threats to its assets as a result of any potential political changes.

President plans and mitigates in its day to day business against currency volatility and, as set out in the 2018 Annual Accounts that were released on 23 May, 2019, cash losses during the full 12 month period were less than US$ 100,000 on turnover in Argentina in excess of US$ 40 million (less than 0.3%). Yesterday's currency decline has had at worst a neutral effect on President's cash position due to virtually all of its cash being held in US dollars at the time.

Indeed, as a cash generative, profitable business, President views any volatility as a potential market opportunity.

Peter Levine, Chairman, commented:

'We continue to mind our own successful business in Argentina.

Having been in this Country through two Presidencies, we have managed any political volatility and therefore remain focused and determined.'

Contact:

President Energy PLC

Peter Levine, Chairman

Rob Shepherd, Group FD

+44 (0) 207 016 7950

finnCap (Nominated Advisor)

Christopher Raggett, Scott Mathieson

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

Whitman Howard (Broker)

Hugh Rich, Grant Barker

+44 (0) 207 659 1234

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Nick Elwes, Simon Hudson

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Notes to Editors

President Energy is an oil and gas company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (PPC.L) primarily focused in Argentina, with a diverse portfolio of operated onshore producing and exploration assets.

The Company has operated interests in the Puesto Flores, Estancia Vieja, Puesto Prado and Las Bases Concessions, Rio Negro Province as well as in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina and in the Puesto Guardian Concession, in the Noroeste Basin in NW Argentina. Alongside this, President Energy has cash generative production assets in Louisiana, USA and further significant exploration and development opportunities through its acreage in Paraguay and Argentina.

The Group is also actively pursuing value accretive acquisitions of high-quality production and development assets in Argentina capable of delivering positive cash flows and shareholder returns. With a strong institutional base of support, including the IFC, part of the World Bank Group, an in-country management team as well as a Board whose interests are aligned to those of its shareholders, President Energy gives UK investors rare access to the Argentinian growth story combined with world class standards of corporate governance, environmental and social responsibility.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRALXLFFKVFLBBZ

Disclaimer

President Energy plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 13:11:07 UTC
