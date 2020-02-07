President Energy : PDMR Shareholding

7 February 2020

PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

('President' or the 'Company')

PDMR Shareholding

President Energy (AIM: PPC), the upstream oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets focused primarily South America, announces that, further to the Loan Conversion announced on 20 January 2020and the participation of Peter Levine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in said Loan Conversion, certain notifications for accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are required.

The notification is set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

President Energy is an oil and gas company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (PPC.L) primarily focused in Argentina, with a diverse portfolio of operated onshore producing and exploration assets.

The Company has operated interests in Puesto Flores, Estancia Vieja, Puesto Prado, Angostura and Las Bases, Rio Negro Province and in the Puesto Guardian Concession, in the Noroeste Basin in NW Argentina. Alongside this, President Energy has cash generative production assets in Louisiana, USA and further significant exploration and development opportunities through its acreage in Paraguay and Argentina.

The Group is also actively pursuing value accretive acquisitions of high-quality production and development assets in Argentina capable of delivering positive cash flows and shareholder returns. With a strong institutional base of support, including the IFC, part of the World Bank Group, an in-country management team as well as a Board whose interests are aligned to those of its shareholders, President Energy gives UK investors rare access to the Argentinian growth story combined with world class standards of corporate governance, environmental and social responsibility.

