President Energy : Publication of half year unaudited accounts

President Energy PLC
17 September 2019
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC
('President', 'the Company' or 'the Group')
Publication of half year unaudited accounts
President Energy (AIM: PPC), the upstream oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets focused primarily in Argentina announces that it will publish its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on 30 September 2019.
At the same time President will provide a Group wide status and operations update.
Contact:
President Energy PLC
+44 (0) 207 016 7950
Peter Levine, Chairman
Rob Shepherd, Group FD
finnCap (Nominated Advisor)
+44 (0) 207 220 0500
Christopher Raggett, Scott Mathieson
Whitman Howard (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 207 659 1234
Hugh Rich, Grant Barker
Tavistock (Financial PR)
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Nick Elwes, Simon Hudson
Notes to Editors
President Energy is an oil and gas company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (PPC.L) primarily focused in Argentina, with a diverse portfolio of operated onshore producing and exploration assets.
The Company has operated interests in the Puesto Flores, Estancia Vieja, Puesto Prado and Las Bases Concessions, Rio Negro Province as well as in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina and in the Puesto Guardian Concession, in the Noroeste Basin in NW Argentina. Alongside this, President Energy has cash generative production assets in Louisiana, USA and further significant exploration and development opportunities through its acreage in Paraguay and Argentina.
The Group is also actively pursuing value accretive acquisitions of high-quality production and development assets in Argentina capable of delivering positive cash flows and shareholder returns. With a strong institutional base of support, including the IFC, part of the World Bank Group, an in-country management team as well as a Board whose interests are aligned to those of its shareholders, President Energy gives UK investors rare access to the Argentinian growth story combined with world class standards of corporate governance, environmental and social responsibility.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of Regulation 596/2014
