Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  President Energy PLC    PPC   GB00B3DDP128

PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

(PPC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 11:35:09 am
4.35 GBp   --.--%
02:47aPRESIDENT ENERGY : Publication of half year unaudited accounts
PU
09/02PRESIDENT ENERGY : Further update on Argentina
PU
08/13PRESIDENT ENERGY : Company Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

President Energy : Publication of half year unaudited accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:47am EDT
RNS Number : 5217M
President Energy PLC
17 September 2019

17 September 2019

PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC

('President', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Publication of half year unaudited accounts

President Energy (AIM: PPC), the upstream oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of production and exploration assets focused primarily in Argentina announces that it will publish its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on 30 September 2019.

At the same time President will provide a Group wide status and operations update.

Contact:

President Energy PLC

+44 (0) 207 016 7950

Peter Levine, Chairman


Rob Shepherd, Group FD




finnCap (Nominated Advisor)

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

Christopher Raggett, Scott Mathieson




Whitman Howard (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 659 1234

Hugh Rich, Grant Barker




Tavistock (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Nick Elwes, Simon Hudson


Notes to Editors

President Energy is an oil and gas company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (PPC.L) primarily focused in Argentina, with a diverse portfolio of operated onshore producing and exploration assets.

The Company has operated interests in the Puesto Flores, Estancia Vieja, Puesto Prado and Las Bases Concessions, Rio Negro Province as well as in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina and in the Puesto Guardian Concession, in the Noroeste Basin in NW Argentina. Alongside this, President Energy has cash generative production assets in Louisiana, USA and further significant exploration and development opportunities through its acreage in Paraguay and Argentina.

The Group is also actively pursuing value accretive acquisitions of high-quality production and development assets in Argentina capable of delivering positive cash flows and shareholder returns. With a strong institutional base of support, including the IFC, part of the World Bank Group, an in-country management team as well as a Board whose interests are aligned to those of its shareholders, President Energy gives UK investors rare access to the Argentinian growth story combined with world class standards of corporate governance, environmental and social responsibility.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of Regulation 596/2014


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORVQLFFKKFLBBQ

Disclaimer

President Energy plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC
02:47aPRESIDENT ENERGY : Publication of half year unaudited accounts
PU
09/02PRESIDENT ENERGY : Further update on Argentina
PU
08/13PRESIDENT ENERGY : Company Update
PU
08/09Duke Energy Reshuffles Management, Including Chief Legal Officer
DJ
08/06PRESIDENT ENERGY : H1 Group Management Reporting & Operational Update
PU
07/16PRESIDENT ENERGY : Argentina update
PU
05/07PRESIDENT ENERGY : Notice of 2018 Annual Results and Q1 update
PU
04/29PRESIDENT ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2018PRESIDENT ENERGY : reports first oil flows from Puesto Prado, Argentina
AQ
2018PRESIDENT ENERGY : Achieves First Oil And Gas At Argentina Concession
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 46,7 M
EBIT 2019 10,5 M
Net income 2019 4,82 M
Debt 2019 20,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 49,0 M
Chart PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
President Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,13  GBp
Last Close Price 4,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 337%
Spread / Average Target 202%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Michael Levine Executive Chairman, CEO & Secretary
Robert James Shepherd Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jorge Dario Bongiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Charles Moody-Stuart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC-52.72%61
CNOOC LTD5.10%67 916
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.29%63 656
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.80%46 075
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.54%40 332
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.16%30 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group