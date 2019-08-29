Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Presidio Inc    PSDO

PRESIDIO INC

(PSDO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESIDIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Presidio, Inc. - PSDO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Presidio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PSDO) to funds advised by BC Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Presidio will receive only $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-psdo/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRESIDIO INC
05:31pPRESIDIO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06:22aPRESIDIO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17aPRESIDIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
06:07aPRESIDIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
06:05aPresidio, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
08/15WeissLaw LLP Investigates Presidio, Inc.
PR
08/14Macy's and Exxon fall while Newmont and Presidio rise
AQ
08/14BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : PSDO) on Behalf of Presidio Shareholders ..
PR
08/14ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Presidio, Inc.
PR
08/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Presidio, Inc. ha..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 047 M
EBIT 2020 140 M
Net income 2020 65,9 M
Debt 2020 570 M
Yield 2020 1,00%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart PRESIDIO INC
Duration : Period :
Presidio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRESIDIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 16,00  $
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Cagnazzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Hart Chief Operating Officer
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vinu Thomas Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Henry Nord Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESIDIO INC22.53%1 329
ACCENTURE39.59%125 415
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.79%117 609
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.29%117 073
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.53%72 564
VMWARE, INC.-3.41%54 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group