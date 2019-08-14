Log in
Presidio (PSDO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Presidio, Inc.; Is $16 a Fair Price?

08/14/2019 | 09:29am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) ("Presidio") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to BC Partners.

On August 14, 2019, Presidio announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with BC Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, Presidio stockholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Presidio board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Presidio shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has a $21.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Presidio was $17.81.

If you are a shareholder of Presidio and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presidio-psdo-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-presidio-inc-is-16-a-fair-price-300901640.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
