PRESS CORPORATION LTD.

PRESS CORPORATION LTD.

(PCL)
News 
News

Press : Trading statement in respect of the six months period ending June 2019

0
06/26/2019 | 03:26am EDT

PRESS CORPORATION PLC
COMPANY REG. NUMBER 4029

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

Press Corporation Plc accordingly advises that profit after tax for the six months ending 30th June 2019 is expected to be lower than the previous corresponding period by more than 30%. The Group's prior half-year comparative included a one-off gain of MK8.4 billion emanating from a share-subscription transaction involving Open Connect Limited.
The information on which this Trading Statement is based has not yet been reviewed or reported on by Press Corporation Plc's auditors.
Press Corporation Plc's financial statements for the period will be published in the press in September 2019 following their review and approval by the Board of Directors at its next meeting scheduled for August 2019.

BENARD M. W. NDAU
COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated this 30th June, 2019

Disclaimer

Press Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:26:01 UTC
Chart PRESS CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Press Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
George B. Partridge Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Willie Khembo Chairman
John S. Biziwick Executive Director & Group Operations Executive
Andrew Graeme Barron Non-Executive Director
Arthur Chidyaonga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRESS CORPORATION LTD.227
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.07%12 213
NEXT38.36%9 823
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC30.15%6 093
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 344
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-13.00%4 676
