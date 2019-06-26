Press : Trading statement in respect of the six months period ending June 2019

PRESS CORPORATION PLC

COMPANY REG. NUMBER 4029

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

Press Corporation Plc accordingly advises that profit after tax for the six months ending 30th June 2019 is expected to be lower than the previous corresponding period by more than 30%. The Group's prior half-year comparative included a one-off gain of MK8.4 billion emanating from a share-subscription transaction involving Open Connect Limited.

The information on which this Trading Statement is based has not yet been reviewed or reported on by Press Corporation Plc's auditors.

Press Corporation Plc's financial statements for the period will be published in the press in September 2019 following their review and approval by the Board of Directors at its next meeting scheduled for August 2019.

BENARD M. W. NDAU

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated this 30th June, 2019