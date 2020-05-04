Pressure BioSciences' Recently Announced Acquisitions Advance the Company Forward

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, was recently covered by leading publisher Small Caps Daily concerning their recently announced accretive acquisitions which position the Company to expand into several lucrative markets.

PBIO's recent acquisitions include Cannaworx, a company which has a strong and diversified portfolio of U.S. hemp-derived CBD products and intellectual property developed by its founders, Dr. Bobby Ghalili and Dr, Adrienne Denese, who are medical and product development experts. The founders of Cannaworx have amassed intellectual property in the areas of pain relief, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and veterinary segments and they offer a range of twelve products that utilize its full and partial spectrum, hemp-derived phytocannabinoid formulations for pain relief.

In addition, PBIO simultaneously announced a planned acquisition of Dr. Denese's acclaimed SkinScience® brand, which is a profitable and highly renowned company within the cosmetics space. SkinScience has generated approximately $18 million in revenue in 2019 alone and over $500 million over the past 17 years. The brand has sold over 25 million units and has won many customer choice beauty awards over the years.

Both of PBIO's recent acquisitions represent strong synergies and allow PBIO to cater to large addressable markets.

To read the Small Caps Daily article, please click here - https://smallcapsdaily.com/pressure-biosciences-two-announced-acquisitions-are-propelling-the-company-forward/

Key Takeaways

PBIO operates through three diverse segments utilizing its Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform - the development and sale of enabling high pressure-based instruments for the life sciences industry, protein therapeutics, and technological solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company caters to the $250 billion market of worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, and nutraceuticals.

Enhanced with Pressure Bio's breakthrough UST process, the Cannaworx products have the potential to disrupt large, addressable markets, including the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market, which is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2023.

Through PBIO's acquisition of SkinScience, the Company is targeting the international cosmetics market that has a projected value of $758 billion by 2025.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Contact:

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55340