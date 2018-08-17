Pressure Technologies : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 August 2018
Pressure Technologies plc
('Pressure Technologies' or the 'Group')
Purchase of shares by Director
The Board of Pressure Technologies has been informed that on 16 August 2018, Neil MacDonald, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, acquired ordinary shares in the Company as detailed in the table below.
|
Director
|
Number of shares purchased
|
Total number of shares now held
|
Percentage of issued share capital
|
Neil MacDonald
|
40,000
|
45,200
|
0.24%
ANNEX
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Neil MacDonald
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Independent Non-executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pressure Technologies plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800PTKN1VDP2DIN05
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Pressure Technologies plc
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B1XFKR57
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£1.21
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16 August 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
