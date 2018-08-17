Log in
PRESSURE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Pressure Technologies : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 August 2018

17 August 2018

Pressure Technologies plc

('Pressure Technologies' or the 'Group')

Purchase of shares by Director

The Board of Pressure Technologies has been informed that on 16 August 2018, Neil MacDonald, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, acquired ordinary shares in the Company as detailed in the table below.

Director

Number of shares purchased

Total number of shares now held

Percentage of issued share capital

Neil MacDonald

40,000

45,200

0.24%

For further information, please contact:

Pressure Technologies plc

Keeley Clarke, Investor Relations

Tel: 0114 257 3622

www.pressuretechnologies.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Philip Davies / Will Goode

Tel: 020 7894 8337

ANNEX

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Neil MacDonald

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Independent Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pressure Technologies plc

b)

LEI

213800PTKN1VDP2DIN05

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Pressure Technologies plc

Identification code

GB00B1XFKR57

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.21

40,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

16 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Pressure Technologies plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:15:03 UTC
