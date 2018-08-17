Pressure Technologies : Director/PDMR Shareholding

17 August 2018

Pressure Technologies plc

('Pressure Technologies' or the 'Group')

Purchase of shares by Director

The Board of Pressure Technologies has been informed that on 16 August 2018, Neil MacDonald, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, acquired ordinary shares in the Company as detailed in the table below.

Director Number of shares purchased Total number of shares now held Percentage of issued share capital Neil MacDonald 40,000 45,200 0.24%

