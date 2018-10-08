Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) of November 6 Deadline

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP reminds investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the lead plaintiff deadline of November 6, 2018.

If you lost money in your Pretium investment between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, you are encouraged to join the action:

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium made false and misleading statements about the quality and potential of its Brucejack Project in Canada.

As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of Pretium shares was inflated before falling 10% on September 6 to close at $6.94.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is November 6. If you purchased Pretium stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/pretium.

