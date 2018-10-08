Log in
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC (PVG)
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) of November 6 Deadline

10/08/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP reminds investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the lead plaintiff deadline of November 6, 2018.

If you lost money in your Pretium investment between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, you are encouraged to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/pretium or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium made false and misleading statements about the quality and potential of its Brucejack Project in Canada.

As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of Pretium shares was inflated before falling 10% on September 6 to close at $6.94.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is November 6.  If you purchased Pretium stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/pretium.                   

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP specializes in protecting investor rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-reminds-investors-in-pretium-resources-inc-pvg-of-november-6-deadline-300727005.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
