Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors (PVG)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an
investigation on behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: PVG) investors concerning the Company and its
officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
The investigation concerns allegations that the Company has misled
investors by artificially boosting Pretium’s gold reserves in the
Company’s Brucejack gold mine. According to a report by Viceroy Research
the Company’s reserves are far smaller than projected to investors, and
the Company’s mining consultants have resigned due to the discrepancies
between the actual reserves and stated reserves.
If you purchased Pretium securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005946/en/