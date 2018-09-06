Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors (PVG)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns allegations that the Company has misled investors by artificially boosting Pretium’s gold reserves in the Company’s Brucejack gold mine. According to a report by Viceroy Research the Company’s reserves are far smaller than projected to investors, and the Company’s mining consultants have resigned due to the discrepancies between the actual reserves and stated reserves.

If you purchased Pretium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

