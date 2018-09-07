Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pretium Resources Inc    PVG   CA74139C1023

PRETIUM RESOURCES INC (PVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns allegations that the Company has misled investors by artificially boosting Pretium’s gold reserves in the Company’s Brucejack gold mine. According to a report by Viceroy Research the Company’s reserves are far smaller than projected to investors, and the Company’s mining consultants have resigned due to the discrepancies between the actual reserves and stated reserves.

If you purchased Pretium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
01:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium R..
BU
09/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resou..
BU
08/24FRIDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Precious Metals, Television & Radio Stocks
AQ
08/20PRETIUM RESOURCES : Pretivm Announces Board Change
AQ
08/14Pretivm Announces Board Change
GL
08/10PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pretium Resources Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/10PRETIUM RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09Pretivm Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/24Teuton Resources Corp. - Summer Exploration Begins at Treaty Creek, Pearson, ..
AQ
07/20PRETIUM RESOURCES : Pretivm to Complete C$3 Million Flow-Through Share Private P..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Pretium Resources -10% as firm slams stock, says mining results distorted 
09/04PRETIUM RESOURCES : Patience Required 
08/28Record Short Position In Gold Is About To Get Wiped Out 
08/24ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (08/24/2018) 
08/14ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (08/14/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 496 M
EBIT 2018 167 M
Net income 2018 67,0 M
Debt 2018 605 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,62
P/E ratio 2019 6,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,78x
EV / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capitalization 1 271 M
Chart PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Pretium Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ovsenek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Allan Quartermain Executive Chairman
David William Prins Vice President-Operations
Tom S. Q. Yip Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George N. Paspalas Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC-36.33%1 271
BHP BILLITON PLC1.46%114 594
BHP BILLITON LIMITED6.19%114 594
RIO TINTO-10.08%80 445
RIO TINTO LIMITED-7.27%80 445
ANGLO AMERICAN-3.07%27 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.