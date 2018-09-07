Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns allegations that the Company has misled investors by artificially boosting Pretium’s gold reserves in the Company’s Brucejack gold mine. According to a report by Viceroy Research the Company’s reserves are far smaller than projected to investors, and the Company’s mining consultants have resigned due to the discrepancies between the actual reserves and stated reserves.

