Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an
investigation on behalf of Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: PVG)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
The investigation concerns allegations that the Company has misled
investors by artificially boosting Pretium’s gold reserves in the
Company’s Brucejack gold mine. According to a report by Viceroy Research
the Company’s reserves are far smaller than projected to investors, and
the Company’s mining consultants have resigned due to the discrepancies
between the actual reserves and stated reserves.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005037/en/