Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pretium Resources Inc. Investors

09/13/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Pretium Resources Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pretium investors have until November 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Pretium investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Pretium, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


