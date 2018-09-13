Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pretium Resources Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Pretium Resources Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pretium investors have until November 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Pretium's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

