PVG LOSS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Pretium Resources Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PVG

PRETIUM RESOURCES INC (PVG)

PRETIUM RESOURCES INC (PVG)
News 
09/23/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) from July 21, 2016 through September 6, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 6, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pretium investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Pretium class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1410.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 6, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1410.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
