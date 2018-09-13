Pretium Resources Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pretium Resources Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pretium Resources Inc. ("Pretium" or "the Company") (NYSE: PVG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Viceroy Research published a report about Pretium on September 6, 2018. The report alleges that Pretium exaggerated both grade and reserve projections for the Company's Brucejack gold mine. Viceroy also alleges that the Company is mining "double the amount of rock from the underground mine than disclosed to investors," leaving it "scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore." Based on this news, Pretium's share price fell approximately 10% the same day.

