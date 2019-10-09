Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details
0
10/09/2019 | 06:21pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release third quarter 2019 operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2019 will take place Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.
Webcast and conference call details:
Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET)