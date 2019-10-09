Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pretium Resources Inc.    PVG   CA74139C1023

PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.

(PVG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release third quarter 2019 operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2019 will take place Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com.

Webcast and conference call details:

 Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET)
 Webcastwww.pretivm.com
 Toll Free (North America)1-800-319-4610
 International and Vancouver604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Joseph OvsenekTroy Shultz
President & CEOManager, Investor Relations &
 Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.
06:21pPretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Resul..
GL
09/16PRETIUM RESOURCES : Pretivm Repurchases 100% of Gold Offtake Agreement; Explorat..
AQ
08/01PRETIUM RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01Pretivm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results
GL
07/09Pretivm Exploration and Brucejack Update
GL
06/07PRETIUM RESOURCES : drills deep, begins regional exploration program
AQ
06/05PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. : Underground Exploration Drilling Intercepts Gold Minera..
GL
05/17PRETIUM RESOURCES : Pretivm Files Technical Report on the Brucejack Mine
AQ
05/04PRETIUM RESOURCES : Pretivm Announces Succession Plan for Executive Chairman
AQ
05/03PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. : Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 757 M
EBIT 2019 261 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 3 000 M
Chart PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pretium Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,43  CAD
Last Close Price 16,25  CAD
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ovsenek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Allan Quartermain Executive Chairman
Tom S. Q. Yip Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George N. Paspalas Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Birkey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC.42.44%2 282
BHP GROUP4.03%113 627
RIO TINTO PLC7.95%83 553
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.92%30 436
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.88%17 464
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-33.07%8 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group