Pretivm to Repurchase Precious Metals Stream

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has delivered notice electing to repurchase 100% of the callable 8% gold and silver stream at the end of 2018. The stream was sold by Pretivm as part of the construction financing package for the Brucejack Mine.



“Our quarter over quarter cash build since start-up has allowed us to elect to repurchase the precious metals stream without having to consider equity,” said Joseph Ovsenek, President and CEO of Pretivm. “With more than 339,000 ounces of gold produced at the Brucejack Mine in the first year of operation, Pretivm is now established as a low-cost, intermediate gold producer.”

Repurchase Precious Metals Stream

An agreement to sell the precious metals stream for US$150 million was part of the construction financing package for the development of the underground Brucejack Mine (see news release dated September 15, 2015). The Company has delivered notice of its election to repurchase 100% of the precious metals stream for US$237 million by December 31, 2018 to the holders of the stream.

Refinance of Credit Facility

The Brucejack Mine construction financing package also included a US$350 million credit facility accruing interest at a rate of 7.5% and due December 31, 2018. The Company has the option to extend the maturity date of the credit facility to December 31, 2019 on payment of 2.5% of the principal and accrued interest by December 31, 2018. The Company is evaluating proposals to refinance the credit facility by year end.

Other 2018 Activities

H2 2018 Production and Cost Guidance

We continue to refine and update the grade control model with the benefit of data from ongoing production. To date, the updated grade control model is reconciling well to mill production. As a result, the Company anticipates meeting production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold and all-in sustaining cost1 guidance of $710 to $770 per ounce gold sold for the second half of 2018, with production weighted more heavily in the fourth quarter than the third quarter.

Reconciliation of the global resource model for the Valley of the Kings against mill production for 2018 is anticipated in early 2019.

Permitting

The approval process to increase the permitted production rate at Brucejack to 3,800 tonnes per day from 2,700 tonnes per day is on track, with a decision expected later this year.

Grass-roots Exploration

Grass-roots exploration in the Bowser claims located approximately 20 kilometers to the southeast of the Brucejack Mine is ongoing, with two drills turning. Assays and results from the program are anticipated later in the Fall.

Warwick Board, Ph.D., P.Geo, Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice President, Geology and Chief Geologist, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person (“QP”) responsible for Brucejack Mine geological reconciliation.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

(1) All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) is a non-IFRS performance measure calculated as the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative costs, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount. The Company believes that this measure, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that AISC more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

