Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) and November 6 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pretium Resources, Inc. ("Pretium" or the "Company") (NYSE: PVG) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Pretium securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 6, 2018.

Pretium is gold producer located in Canada.

The complaint filed alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects; specifically: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s “reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized.” The report also alleged that “management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable.”

On this news, shares of Pretium fell $0.77 per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 on September 6, 2018.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Pretium securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

