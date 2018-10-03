Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pretium Resources Inc    PVG   CA74139C1023

PRETIUM RESOURCES INC (PVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) and November 6 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Pretium securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 6, 2018.

Pretium is gold producer located in Canada.

The complaint filed alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects; specifically: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s “reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized.” The report also alleged that “management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable.”

On this news, shares of Pretium fell $0.77 per share, or nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 on September 6, 2018.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Pretium securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
04:11pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/02PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
AC
10/01PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
10/01PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/28PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
AC
09/28PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/27PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
AC
09/26PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Laws..
AC
09/25PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is ..
AC
09/24PRETIUM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALER : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:53aGOLD MINING BULL : Top News For September 2018 
09/25Pretium Resources Is Getting Its Ducks In A Row 
09/24Pretium Resources to buy back precious metals stream for $237M 
09/21THE RIGHT PRICE : Are Pretium Resources And Detour Gold For Sale? 
09/13PRETIUM RESOURCES : How An Old Controversy Can Be Presented As A New One 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 498 M
EBIT 2018 162 M
Net income 2018 60,3 M
Debt 2018 603 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,88
P/E ratio 2019 8,23
EV / Sales 2018 4,19x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 1 484 M
Chart PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Pretium Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Ovsenek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Allan Quartermain Executive Chairman
David William Prins Vice President-Operations
Tom S. Q. Yip Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George N. Paspalas Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC-27.62%1 484
BHP BILLITON PLC11.55%127 275
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.35%127 275
RIO TINTO-2.51%89 067
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.98%89 067
ANGLO AMERICAN10.72%31 898
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.