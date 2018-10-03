Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG) and November 6 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national shareholder and
consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class
action lawsuit has been filed against Pretium Resources, Inc. (“Pretium”
or the “Company”) (NYSE: PVG) and other defendants, related to alleged
violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Pretium
securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018, you are
encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more
information. The lead plaintiff deadline is November 6, 2018.
Pretium is gold producer located in Canada.
The complaint filed alleges Defendants made materially false and/or
misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse
facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects;
specifically: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade,
high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging,
among other things, that the Company’s “reported grades and reserves are
significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped
into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized.” The report
also alleged that “management is scrambling to find consistent,
high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are
viable.”
On this news, shares of Pretium fell $0.77 per share, or nearly 10%, to
close at $6.94 on September 6, 2018.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Pretium securities between July 21, 2016 and September
6, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your
legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982,
or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005187/en/