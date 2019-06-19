Prevail Therapeutics : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (Prevail), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,353,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, Prevail has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,950 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 20, 2019 under the symbol “PRVL.” The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-631-274-2806, or email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Prevail

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

