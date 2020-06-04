Prevail Therapeutics Appoints Kira Schwartz, J.D., as General Counsel

NEW YORK, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Kira Schwartz, J.D., as the Company’s General Counsel. In this new role, Ms. Schwartz will lead all aspects of the Company’s legal organization.



“We are excited to welcome Kira to Prevail as our general counsel and latest member of our executive team,” said Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail. “Prevail will greatly benefit from Kira’s significant expertise as a senior legal counselor within the biopharmaceutical industry. She will play a key role in shaping our internal legal function and advising the Board and leadership team on all legal and corporate governance issues as we continue to advance our AAV gene therapy-based pipeline through the clinic for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.”

“Prevail is well-positioned to be a leader in developing transformative treatments for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, and I look forward to joining such a mission-driven team at an important point in the Company’s growth and development, with anticipated clinical advancements in the year ahead,” said Ms. Schwartz.

Prior to joining Prevail, Ms. Schwartz served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Allergan plc (formerly Actavis plc), where she led a legal group supporting business development, corporate governance, finance, human resources, supply chain and real estate functions. As Vice President, Associate General Counsel at Actavis, she led Actavis’ $70.5 billion acquisition of Allergan, Inc. Previously, she held senior leadership positions at Forest Laboratories, Inc. (acquired by Actavis), where she oversaw a variety of projects, including business development, manufacturing and supply chain, R&D and more, and was senior corporate counsel in Pfizer Inc.’s business transactions group. Ms. Schwartz started her career at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton LLP. She received her J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. in economics from Tufts University.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

