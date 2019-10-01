Log in
Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming October Conferences

10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that management will present at three upcoming conferences in October:

  • 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. PT in Carlsbad, CA.
     
  • Chardan’s Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.
     
  • 2019 Jefferies Gene Editing Summit on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.         

The live webcast of all conferences will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact:
Katie Engleman
1AB
katie@1ABmedia.com

Investor Contact:
investors@prevailtherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -65,8 M
Net income 2019 -63,5 M
Finance 2019 47,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,58x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,80x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 418 M
Technical analysis trends PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,33  $
Last Close Price 12,28  $
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asa Abeliovich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francois Nader Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Ilan Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Sevigny Chief Medical Officer
Ran Nussbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC.0.00%418
GILEAD SCIENCES1.33%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.62%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-25.73%30 354
GENMAB31.15%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.26.19%8 252
