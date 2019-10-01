Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming October Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that management will present at three upcoming conferences in October:

2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. PT in Carlsbad, CA.



on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. PT in Carlsbad, CA. Chardan’s Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY. 2019 Jefferies Gene Editing Summit on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

The live webcast of all conferences will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1ABmedia.com