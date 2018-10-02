Log in
PREVAS AB    PREV B   SE0000356008

PREVAS AB (PREV B)
10/02 11:41:38 am
22.5 SEK   +3.69%
Prevas : Increased aftermarket sales with smart services

10/02/2018 | 11:32am CEST

The Danish oven manufacturer Hounö has launched the cloud solutionLet's Cook.

A close collaboration between Hounö, Design People, and Prevas has now resulted in a complete solution where end customers' ovens are connected to the cloud and all its benefits, and which also enables many other products to be brought into the same solution. A single solution where things start talking to each other, where you can pick up aggregated consumption summaries for the whole kitchen, and where preventive service covers not only one product, but ensures that the whole kitchen is functioning smoothly.

Prevas and Hounö have been working together in close collaboration for a long time on developing electronics and software. The vision for this newer project was a dream of offering access to products, gathering data and offering services and products direct to the customer. A dream that now has become to a reality.

- It´s really exciting to be their partner and develop a total solution for connected products. Prevas participated throughout the process and has been the technological sparring partner regarding possible technical solutions, says Søren W. Mathiasen, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Prevas in Denmark.

Prevas has also implemented the solution and used the company's packaged solution Prevas Simple Connect as infrastructure and AngularJS for front-end development. Prevas Simple Connect is a comprehensive solution with an extra layer of logic for managing users, devices, rights, pairing and security. Prevas Simple Connect works to make device pairing as simple as possible and makes it possible to move this part from setup and production to the end user installation without user involvement.

Hounö's parent company, Middleby, is now planning an extension to its affiliates with a solution they call Middleby Connect. A solution that ensures that the whole kitchen is functioning smoothly.

Disclaimer

Prevas AB published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:31:10 UTC
