PreveCeutical Engages Invictus Resources to Provide Investor Awareness Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement dated effective October 1, 2018 (the "Agreement") with World Wide Holdings LLC, DBA Invictus Resources ("Invictus"), whereby Invictus will provide investor awareness services (the "Services") to the Company involving the selection and coordination of investor awareness providers and services.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Invictus will advise and assist PreveCeutical in developing its business plans and strategies for presentation to existing and potential investors, as well as raising market awareness of the Company and providing introductions to its contacts in the financial community, including brokers and micro-cap funds.

In consideration for the provision of the Services by Invictus, the Company will issue 4,000,000 stock options to Invictus, each of which options will be exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of one year at a price equal to the greater of the closing price of Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 28, 2018 and on October 1, 2018, which options will vest over 10 months, as to 10% each month. Invictus will also receive a cash payment of USD $80,000 for the initial term of the Agreement (the "Initial Term").

The Initial Term is one month and, subject to the mutual agreement of the parties, shall thereafter be automatically renewed for up to three successive one-month terms. Upon each subsequent renewal, Invictus shall receive a cash payment of USD $80,000.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on PreveCeutical's website.

