PreveCeutical Announces Promising 3D Liver Tissue Testing of Potential Therapy for Diabetes and Obesity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that it has successfully designed, screened and shortlisted a panel of smart-siRNA constructs with potent gene silencing activity (in vitro) in its Dual Gene Therapy Research Program.

This further update to the Company's Dual Gene Therapy Program, (see earlier release on January 14, 2020), is an important and fundamental aspect which involves deriving Smart-siRNA constructs, effective in downregulating the Company's target gene of interest, in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The Company is very pleased to confirm that it has now shortlisted a panel of Smart-siRNA constructs considered novel in their sequence and chemistry. The panel of Smart-siRNA constructs incorporate a proprietary chemistry, adding to their novelty. In the next phase, this construct's biostability will be essential for assessment in preclinical (mice) models of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The Company can confirm that a number of siRNA drug delivery systems were evaluated in a 3-dimensional liver tissue assay. The 3D liver tissue assay mimics the 3D architecture and microenvironment of the liver, so it is closer to the real-life biological environment than the 2D testing. Ongoing work aims to determine the optimal drug delivery technology with the Smart-siRNA with the desirable properties, including biostability, the release of the siRNA cargo when exposed to physiological intracellular conditions and no evidence of cellular toxicity.

The Company may consider filing a patent application to protect the siRNA sequences, the Smart-siRNA constructs and related intellectual property arising from this Program.

The Company's President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Makarand Jawadekar, commented, "We are very happy with the progress of our Programs to date with UniQuest. The outcomes from this Program will definitely add IP to PreveCeutical's growing IP portfolio, enhancing our "out-licensing" technologies strategy with bigger Pharma companies and helping their commercialization of new products".

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders.; Nature Identical™ peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

