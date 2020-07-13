PreveCeutical Confirms Receipt of CBD For Sol-Gel

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical") is pleased to inform that the cannabis product required for its cannabinoid Sol-Gel program to address the COVID-19 pandemic (the "COVID-19 Sol-gel") (News Release dated May 4, 2020), was received by Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence ("PACE"), University of Queensland ("UQ") on July 8, 2020.

PreveCeutical can now commence with the COVID-19 Sol-gel development and testing. The COVID-19 Sol-gel program aims to develop and test a cannabinoid sol-gel formulation. Based on the pre-clinical information available, we believe the formulation could possibly reduce contracting, preventing and side effects from the COVID-19. The advantages of Sol-gels over conventional liquid nasal sprays include sustained delivery, therapeutic effects, reduced dosages due to higher bioavailability, reduced irritation, and other negative side effects ahead of any vaccines being commercialized.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, PreveCeutical's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with the speed in which we were able to procure the appropriate cannabis product delivered, which was made through our relationships in Australia. Having the appropriate cannabis product in hand will allow us to develop and test the cannabinoid sol-gel formulation leading to pre-clinical trials, clinical trials and possible commercialization of the cannabinoid sol-gel formulation."

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences. The Company's current research and development programs include dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Cannabidiols Sol-gel Program aiming to provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical™ peptides for the treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

