Retraction to News Release dated April 4, 2019

04/04/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, it hereby retracts certain statements regarding estimated annual production, valuation and harvest quantities from the Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project contained in its news release dated April 4, 2019. The presentation of this information is not consistent with requirements for the disclosure of forward looking information.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

For further information, please contact:

PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC.
Deanna Kress
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+1-778-999-6063
deanna@PreveCeutical.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43898


