PRF: Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1st quarter and 3 months of 2019/2020 financial year
11/30/2019 | 11:40am EST
OVERVIEW OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES
PRFoods’ sales of 1st quarter 2019/2020 financial year was 19.3 million euros. Net profit 0.57 million euros, four times higher than Q3/2018. EBITDA 1.47 million euros, growth 31%.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
We are happy to announce that based on the first quarter of the financial year (3rd quarter of 2019) the restructuring processes commenced within the Group during the last financial year, are demonstrating positive results.
The reporting period was characterized by a general decline in the prices of raw materials of fishery products, resulting in a fall in the prices of fish, fish fillets and smoked products. In spite of the approximately 5% price drop of the Group's main products, we were able to keep the total sales practically at the level of the last year. The third quarter sales for 2019 totalled 19.33 million euros (Q3 2018: 19.39 million euros).
The Group's consolidated EBITDA for the reporting period was 1.47 million euros, an increase of 31% compared to the same period last year, which was mainly affected by the gain from revaluation of biological assets by 0.85 million euros. Operating EBITDA (i.e. excluding one-offs and fish stock revaluation) was 0.73 million euros (Q3 2018: 1.06 million euros). Net profit was 0.57 million euros, almost four times higher than the net profit for the same period last year (Q3 2018: 0.14 million euros).
The Group's manufacturing and sales companies (Heimon Kala, John Ross Jr., Coln Valley Smokery, Trio Trading, Vettel) significantly improved their operational results compared to the same quarter last year; incl. exceeding the planned ones by ca 0.3 million euros in total. The decline in operating EBITDA compared to the previous year was attributable to the weaker performance of the Swedish fish farming unit (Överumans Fisk) due to the decline in the market price of fish, the recovery of which from its lowest level in the last three years is already noticeable.
We are optimistic about getting additional farming licences already in 2020. We will continue to make necessary preparations to increase the farming capacity which in turn would increase the quality raw material supply from our own Estonian fish farms.
PRFoods’ focus has been on improving cash flow from operating activities, which is reflected in Q3 2019 positive cash flow from operating activities in the amount of 1.3 million euros compared to 0.1 million euros in the same period last year. The Company's net debt was 19.9 million euros as at 30.09.2019 (30.09.2018: 21.9 million euros), which will decrease at the end of the year by repayments of investment loans and higher cash balance due to Christmas sales. As at 30.09.2019, the Group's working capital was negative by 3.0 million euros as current liabilities include liabilities to related parties in the amount of 4.1 million euros, which by their nature are long-term but due to accounting principles shall be reported as current.
We will continue to merge the business operations of the Estonian and Finnish companies and to create synergies, especially in product development and sales both in the domestic and export markets. The merger of the Finnish subsidiaries into one company is proceeding according to plan and Trio Trading Oy and Heimon Kala Oy will be merged into one company, which will continue under the name Heimon Kala Oy. In Estonia we have launched a Finnish-Estonian joint brand – Heimon Kala and for the first time in history we have successfully entered the local retail market with trout farmed in Saaremaa, Estonia.
Regarding the outbreak of listeria that hit the Estonian fishing industry, we can confirm that PRFoods companies have passed all additional controls successfully. The biggest role here is played by our internal quality and food safety controls in our companies, including the day-to-day controls in our own laboratories from the purchase of raw fish to the dispatch of the product from the factory.
The launch of John Ross Jr.'s renewed brand started at the end of the quarter and we expect significant growth in the UK market in the coming quarters.
In order to achieve our goals in the coming periods, the Group has engaged a strengthened management team of professionals. PRFoods team has done excellent job in developing our business and profitability. PRFoods’ balance sheet, production and customer base are strong, and we look optimistically towards future.
Big changes are always challenging for people in the company and I am very thankful that our team has enthusiastically embraced the changes and given their best.
KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT
mln EUR
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
1Q 2019
4Q 2018
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
Sales
19,3
21.5
18.1
26.7
19.4
22.1
22.7
Gross profit
2,6
2.1
2.1
4.7
3.0
1.8
2.4
EBITDA from operations
0,7
0.3
0.2
2.4
1.1
-0.2
0.7
EBITDA
1,5
0.3
-0.5
0.8
1.1
0.3
0.6
EBIT
1,0
-0.3
-1.0
0.2
0.6
-0.2
0.1
EBT
0,8
-0.4
-1.2
0.0
0.4
-0.5
-0.2
Net profit (-loss)
0,6
-0.6
-1.2
0.2
0.1
-1.1
-0.2
Gross margin
13,4%
9.8%
11.7%
17.7%
15.2%
7.9%
10.6%
Operational EBITDA margin
3,8%
1.4%
1.1%
9.1%
5.4%
-1.1%
3.1%
EBITDA margin
7,6%
1.4%
-2.5%
2.9%
5.8%
1.2%
2.5%
EBIT margin
5,0%
-1.2%
-5.6%
0.9%
3.0%
-1.1%
0.2%
EBT margin
3,9%
-2.0%
-6.5%
0.1%
1.8%
-2.3%
-0.9%
Net margin
2,9%
-3.0%
-6.6%
0.8%
0.7%
-5.1%
-1.0%
Operating expense ratio
13,4%
11.7%
14.1%
11.2%
13.5%
12.0%
10.5%
BALANCE SHEET
mln EUR
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
31.03.2019
31.12.2018
30.09.2018
30.06.2018
31.03.2018
Net debt
19,9
20.5
18.7
20.0
21.9
18.1
16.7
Equity
22,8
21.9
23.3
24.2
24.1
23.3
24.3
Working capital
-3,0
-3.1
-1.6
1.0
2.0
2.8
4.6
Assets
62,4
62.5
63.5
65.5
64.5
65.5
66.4
Liquidity ratio
0,9x
0.9x
0.9x
1.0x
1.1x
1.1x
1.2x
Equity ratio
36,5%
35.0%
36.7%
37.0%
37.4%
35.6%
36.6%
Gearing ratio
46,6%
48.3%
44.5%
45.2%
47.6%
43.7%
40.7%
Debt to total assets
0,6x
0.7x
0.6x
0.6x
0.6x
0.6x
0.6x
Net debt to EBITDA
5,4x
5.1x
5.4x
5.1x
3.8x
3.1x
2.6x
ROE
-4,5%
-6.5%
-8.2%
-4.0%
0.1%
0.2%
8.6%
ROA
-1,6%
-2.3%
-3.0%
-1.5%
0.0%
0.1%
4.1%
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Thousand euros
30.09.2019
30.09.2018
30.06.2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
2 327
2 788
2 583
Receivables and prepayments
3 941
4 219
5 300
Inventories
11 035
11 782
11 980
Biological assets
7 047
7 825
4 924
Total current assets
24 350
26 614
24 787
Deferred income tax
58
26
41
Long-term financial investments
202
134
202
Tangible fixed assets
14 536
14 528
14 535
Intangible assets
23 261
23 195
22 969
Total non-current assets
38 057
37 883
37 747
TOTAL ASSETS
62 407
64 497
62 534
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
13 467
13 242
13 502
Payables
13 796
11 179
14 105
Government grants
126
242
234
Total current liabilities
27 389
24 663
27 841
Loans and borrowings
8 745
11 480
9 540
Payables
190
519
190
Deferred tax liabilities
2 192
2 426
2 010
Government grants
1 140
1 306
1 087
Total non-current liabilities
12 267
15 731
12 827
TOTAL LIABILITIES
39 656
40 394
40 668
Share capital
7 737
7 737
7 737
Share premium
14 007
14 007
14 007
Treasury shares
-390
-390
-390
Statutory capital reserve
51
48
51
Currency translation reserve
30
31
-214
Retained profit (-loss)
636
2 004
66
Equity attributable to parent
22 071
23 437
21 257
Non-controlling interest
680
666
609
TOTAL EQUITY
22 751
24 103
21 866
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
62 407
64 497
62 534
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income
Thousand euros
3Q 2019
3Q 2018
12m 2018/2019
12m 2017/2018
Sales
19 329
19 393
85,727
94,871
Cost of goods sold
-16 747
-16 437
-73,830
-81,694
Gross profit
2 582
2 956
11,897
13,177
Operating expenses
-2 598
-2 623
-10,702
-10,007
Selling and distribution expenses
-1 792
-1 843
-7,499
-7,125
Administrative expenses
-806
-780
-3,203
-2,882
Other income / expense
128
167
83
-162
Fair value adjustment on biological assets
846
73
-1,744
-674
Operating profit (loss)
958
573
-466
2,334
Financial income/-expenses
-203
-222
-776
-936
Profit (loss) before tax
755
351
-1,242
1,398
Income tax
-185
-209
-230
-399
Net profit (loss) for the period
570
142
-1,472
999
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the company
513
99
-1 458
1,001
Non-controlling interests
57
43
-14
-2
Total net profit (loss)
570
142
-1,472
999
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
315
24
-221
-410
Total comprehensive income (expense)
885
166
-1,693
589
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
828
123
-1 679
591
Non-controlling interests
57
43
-14
-2
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period