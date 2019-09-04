PRFoods : Changes in the management board of Trio Trading Ab Oy and managing director change of Heimon Kala Oy

PRFoods

PRF: Changes in the management board of Trio Trading Ab Oy and managing director change of Heimon Kala Oy

Due to the resignation of Pekka Lahtinen, member of the management board of Trio Trading Ab Oy, a subsidiary of AS PRFoods, the management board of Trio Trading Ab Oy will continue with two management board members - Indrek Kasela and Jarkko Alho, starting from 03.09.2019. On 31.10.2019, Pekka Lahtinen will also leave Heimon Kala Oy, a subsidiary of AS PRFoods, where he is currently working as CEO. Jarkko Alho becomes the new CEO of Heimon Kala Oy. Jarkko Alho is member of the management board of AS PRFoods' subsidiaries Vettel OÜ, Trio Trading Ab Oy and Heimon Kala Oy.

Jarkko Alho is a top manager in the fishing industry with a long-term experience and he has led the fish division of Apetit Kala Oy (2014-2017). Jarkko Alho was the CEO of Finnforel Oy in 2017-2018 and the Development Manager of Apetit Ruoka Oy since 2018. Jarkko Alho does not own any shares of AS PRFoods.

