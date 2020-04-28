PRFoods : Extension of the term of office of the management board member of Saaremere Kala AS

PRFoods
Company Announcement
PRF: Extension of the term of office of the management board member of Saaremere Kala AS
The supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS, a subsidiary of AS PRFoods, decided to extend the term of office of the current management board member Indrek Kasela by three years until 28.04.2023. The management board of Saaremere Kala AS continues with two members Christopher Charles Leigh and Indrek Kasela.
Disclaimer
PRFoods AS published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:07:08 UTC