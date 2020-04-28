PRFoods : Extension of the term of office of the management board member of Saaremere Kala AS

PRFoods

Company Announcement

PRF: Extension of the term of office of the management board member of Saaremere Kala AS

The supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS, a subsidiary of AS PRFoods, decided to extend the term of office of the current management board member Indrek Kasela by three years until 28.04.2023. The management board of Saaremere Kala AS continues with two members Christopher Charles Leigh and Indrek Kasela.