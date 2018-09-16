Log in
PRFOODS (PRF1T)
PRFoods : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in August 2018

09/16/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

PRFoods
Company Announcement

PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in August 2018

In August 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by +34.2% y-o-y, i.e. by +1.8 million euros due to acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.0 million euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by -1.5%, i.e. -0.1 million euros. Starting from July 2018 the comparable revenues include John Ross Jr and Coln Valley revenues.

Compared to pro forma sales revenue in August 2017 the sales revenue decreased in by -1.3 million euros, i.e. -15.9%. Pro forma sales revenue in August 2017 includes all group companies.

Revenue is divided by largest target markets in August as following: Finland 5.2 million euros, UK 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.3 million euros, France 0.2 million euros, Latvia 0.1 million euros and Greece 0.1 million euros. Remaining revenue 0.1 million euros consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published in quarterly report.

Consolidated Pro Forma
Revenues mln EUR 08'2018 08'2017 change change % 08'2018 08'2017 change change %
Smoked products 3.0 3.0 0.03 +1.0% 3.0 3.0 0.0 +0.2%
Other fish products 0.8 0.6 0.1 +19.6% 0.8 0.8 0.0 -0.3%
Raw fish and fillets 3.2 1.6 1.6 +100.2% 3.2 4.5 -1.2 -27.8%
Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 +1,149.9% 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -83.3%
Total 7.0 5.2 1.8 +34.2% 7.0 8.3 -1.3 -15.9%

The largest increase in August compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by +1.6 million euros, i.e. +100.2%. The revenue from the smoked products group increased by +0.03 million euros, i.e. +1.0% and the revenue from the other fish product group increased by +0.1 million euros, i.e. +19.6%.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Disclaimer

PRFoods AS published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 18:07:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Indrek Kasela Chairman-Management Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harvey Micahel Sawikin Member-Supervisory Board
Aavo Kokk Member-Supervisory Board
Vesa Jaakko Karo Member-Supervisory Board
