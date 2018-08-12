PRFoods : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in July 2018

PRFoods

Company Announcement

PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in July 2018

In July 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by +39.4% y-o-y, i.e. by +2.0 million euros due to acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.2 million euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by -1.8%, i.e. -0.1 million euros. Starting from July the comparable revenues include John Ross Jr and Coln Valley revenues.

Sales revenue decreased in by -1.9 million euros, i.e. -20.7% compared to pro forma sales revenue in July 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in July 2017 includes all group companies.

Pro forma revenue is divided by largest target markets in July as following: Finland 4.9 million euros, UK 1.0 million euros, Estonia 0.5 million euros, Latvia 0.3 million euros, France 0.3 million euros and Greece 0.1 million euros. Remaining revenue 0.1 million euros consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published in quarterly report.

Consolidated Pro Forma Revenues mln EUR 07'2018 07'2017 change change % 07'2018 07'2017 change change % Smoked products 3.1 3.1 -0.1 -1.6% 3.1 3.2 -0.1 -2.2% Other fish products 0.7 0.5 0.2 +40.9% 0.7 0.7 0.0 +2.4% Raw fish and fillets 3.3 1.5 1.8 +123.6% 3.3 5.1 -1.7 -34.4% Other 0.0 0.0 0.0 +11,395.8% 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -67.7% Total 7.2 5.2 2.0 +39.4% 7.2 9.1 -1.9 -20.7%

The largest increase in July compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by +1.8 million euros, i.e. +123.6%. The revenue from the smoked products group decreased by -0.1 million euros, i.e. -1.6% and the revenue from the other fish product group increased by +0.2 million euros, i.e. +40.9%.

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee