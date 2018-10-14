Log in
PRFOODS (PRF1T)
PRFoods : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in September 2018

10/14/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

PRFoods
Company Announcement

PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in September 2018

In September 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods decreased by -30.9% y-o-y, i.e. by -2.3 million euros, reaching the level of 5.2 million euros. Decrease in sales revenue is largely caused by decrease in Trio Trading's raw fish trading sales.

Revenue is divided by largest target markets in September as following: Finland 3.7 million euros, UK 0.8 million euros, Estonia 0.3 million euros, France 0.2 million euros and Latvia 0.1 million euros. Remaining revenue 0.1 million euros consists of export to various countries.

Starting from 2018, the Group is publishing sales revenue monthly by product groups. Detailed overview of sales revenue by customer groups and countries will be published in quarterly report.

Revenues mln EUR 09'2018 09'2017 change change %
Smoked products 2.5 3.0 -0.4 -14.5%
Other fish products 0.6 0.8 -0.2 -26.1%
Raw fish and fillets 2.0 3.6 -1.5 -43.0%
Other 0.0 0.2 -0.2 -82.3%
Total 5.2 7.6 -2.3 -30.9%

The largest decrease in September compared to previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which decreased by -1.5 million euros, i.e. -43.0%. The revenue from the smoked products group decreased by -0.4 million euros, i.e. -14.5% and the revenue from the other fish product group increased by -0.2 million euros, i.e. -26.1%.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Disclaimer

PRFoods AS published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 18:12:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Indrek Kasela Chairman-Management Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harvey Micahel Sawikin Member-Supervisory Board
Aavo Kokk Member-Supervisory Board
Vesa Jaakko Karo Member-Supervisory Board
