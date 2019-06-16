Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  PRFoods    PRF1T   EE3100101031

PRFOODS

(PRF1T)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRFoods : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

PRFoods
Company Announcement

PRF: Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019

PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover amounted to EUR 6.68 million euros in May 2019. The turnover decreased by 1.48 million euros i.e. 17.8% compared to May 2018.

The turnover of the Group's pre-merger companies decreased by 0.38 million euros, of the Group's UK companies by 0.26 million euros and of Trio Trading Ab Oy by 0.84 million euros.

The decrease in turnover stems from two product groups: raw fish and fillets' product group and smoked fish product group, turnover of which decreased by 1.36 and 0.35 million euros, respectively. The sales of other fish products increased by 0.22 million euros.

The share of smoked fish products in total turnover increased by 3.5 percentage points and the share of other fish products by 5.4 percentage points compared to May 2018. The share of raw fish and fillets' product group decreased by 8.9 percentage points over the year.

Turnover by product groups, mln EUR 05 2019 Share, % 05 2018 Share, %
Raw fish and fillets 2.84 41.24% 4.19 50.12%
Smoked products 2.96 42.98% 3.30 39.48%
Other fish products 1.08 15.64% 0.86 10.27%
Other revenue 0.01 0.14% 0.01 0.13%
Total 6.88 100.00% 8.36 100.00%

Compared to May 2018 the share of retail client group and HoReCa increased by 3.1 and 5.0 percentage points, respectively, whereas the share of wholesale client group declined by 8.1 percentage points.

Turnover by client groups, mln EUR 05 2019 Share, % 05 2018 Share, %
Retail chains 2.73 39.76% 3.07 36.69%
Wholesale 2.23 32.35% 3.39 40.48%
HoReCa 1.83 26.66% 1.81 21.66%
Other revenue 0.08 1.23% 0.10 1.17%
Total 6.88 100.00% 8.36 100.00%

The three largest markets with an aggregated turnover of 6.29 million euros accounted for 91.4% of total sales in May 2019.

Turnover by countries, mln EUR 05 2019 Share, % 05 2018 Share, %
Finland 4.90 71.30% 5.99 71.65%
Great Britain 0.98 14.23% 1.17 13.94%
Estonia 0.41 5.89% 0.35 4.14%
Other countries 0.59 8.58% 0.86 10.27%
Total 6.88 100.00% 8.36 100.00%

Latvia (turnover 2019 May: 0.19 million euros), France (0.07 million euros), Greece (0.07 million euros) and Belgium (0.08 million euros) had the largest turnovers among other countries.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

Disclaimer

PRFoods AS published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 18:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRFOODS
02:29pPRFOODS : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019
PU
12:16pPRF : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019
AQ
06/15PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
06/14PRFOODS : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
PU
06/14PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
05/20PRFOODS : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 3rd quarter an..
PU
05/19PRF : Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for 3rd quarter and 9 ..
AQ
05/10PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in April 2019
AQ
04/14PRFOODS : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in March 2019
PU
04/14PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in March 2019
AQ
More news
Chart PRFOODS
Duration : Period :
PRFoods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Indrek Kasela Chairman-Management Board
Lauri Kustaa Äimä Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harvey Micahel Sawikin Member-Supervisory Board
Aavo Kokk Member-Supervisory Board
Vesa Jaakko Karo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRFOODS-9.84%0
NESTLÉ27.07%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.52%74 269
DANONE17.90%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.58%34 656
GENERAL MILLS36.08%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About